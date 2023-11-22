Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.