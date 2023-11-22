Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,116,000. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,153,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,984,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 264,007 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

