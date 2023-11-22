Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Catalent worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

