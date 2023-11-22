CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.76. 1,159,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,692,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $144,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $173,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

