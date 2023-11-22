Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,495.48 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $815.85 and a 12 month high of $1,503.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,299.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,270.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.