Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 781 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $527.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.28. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $529.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.