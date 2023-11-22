Cetera Investment Advisers Has $91.07 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.