Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $90,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAG opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

View Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.