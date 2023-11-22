Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,196.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,934.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,983.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,344.05 and a 52 week high of $2,207.52. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

