Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 261,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 203,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,837,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

