Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $4.25. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 12,280 shares traded.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
