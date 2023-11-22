Citigroup Inc. Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

View Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.