Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

