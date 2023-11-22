Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,515 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $104,790.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $104,790.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $214,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Get Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.