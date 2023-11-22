Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Down 12.5%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 155,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 489,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 45.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Clean Air Metals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

