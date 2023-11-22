Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $831.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

