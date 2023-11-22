Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 170,658 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,658 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.97% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $17,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 76,146 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $462.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.