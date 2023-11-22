Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,953 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VCR stock opened at $281.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $297.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

