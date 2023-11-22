Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 49,626 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.