Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDECFree Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $19,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

