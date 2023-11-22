Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,186 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.40% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 582.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 207.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 21.1% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $43.31.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

