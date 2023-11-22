Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.