Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.20 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
FNV opened at $116.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.