Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.43 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

