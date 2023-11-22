Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.80 Million Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 151.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period.

DUHP opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

