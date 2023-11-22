Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.37 Million Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.64% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $19,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

