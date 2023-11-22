Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

