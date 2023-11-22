Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 104,583 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,896 shares in the last quarter.
Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of GCOW opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile
The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
