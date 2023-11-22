Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 45,207 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,207 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

