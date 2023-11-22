Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

