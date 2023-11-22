Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.46% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

