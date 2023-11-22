Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

