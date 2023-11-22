Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,212 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Sonos worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonos by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 103.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,480 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Sonos by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Activity at Sonos

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.