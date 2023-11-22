Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,402 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $905,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $547,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 843,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of EPC opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

