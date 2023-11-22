Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Brady worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brady by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brady by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

