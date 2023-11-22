Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,399 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Trimble Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

