Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,074 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HCC opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $423.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $503,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

