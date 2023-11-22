Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 9,550 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after purchasing an additional 427,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,391,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

FCPT stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.