Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DORM opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director G. Michael Stakias bought 1,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile



Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Articles

