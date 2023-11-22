Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth $120,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 125.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Century Communities from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.99. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $889.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

