Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $125.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

