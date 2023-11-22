Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

