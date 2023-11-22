Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.32 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in UDR by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

