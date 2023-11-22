Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.38 Million Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

KTB stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.