Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 142.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.12% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

