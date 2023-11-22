Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,924 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

