Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.55 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $352.40 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

