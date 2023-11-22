Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Exponent by 12.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.75. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

