Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,537 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 43,347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 12,536 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $290,459.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

