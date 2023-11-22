Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.11% of NMI worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

